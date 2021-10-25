Italian Embassy Asks Its Citizens in Sudan to Avoid Traveling

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th October, 2021) The Italian Embassy in Sudan recommended on Monday that Italian citizens currently staying in the African country to avoid travel after reports of a new coup attempt.

"The political situation and security environment in Sudan is developing rapidly. The airport is temporarily closed, there is also a malfunction of the local cellular network and the Internet. Italians are advised to avoid traveling and be very careful," the diplomatic mission wrote on Facebook.

Earlier in the day, the Sudanese Ministry of Information confirmed that Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok had been taken away in an unknown direction by security forces and placed under arrest after refusing to support the military coup. Several members of the transitional ruling Sovereign Council were also arrested.

The internet was cut off in a number of districts of Khartoum. The military blocked bridges in the city. Protesting against the actions of the military, hundreds of people blocked the streets and burned tires.

According to the Central Committee of Sudanese Doctors, at least 12 people were injured in Khartoum by soldiers.

In April 2019, the country witnessed a military coup prompted by rallies over an economic crisis and subsequent decline in living standards. Then-Sudanese President Omar Hassan al-Bashir was overthrown by the army and imprisoned. Power was transferred from the Transitional Military Council to the Sovereignty Council of Sudan. Hamdok was appointed as prime minister during the transitional period, which expires in November 2021. After that, power is supposed to be transferred to the civilian government.

In September 2021, the Sudanese authorities announced that they had prevented a coup attempt in the country. Most of the participants were arrested. Hamdok said this showed the need for reforms in the army and security agencies. The Sudanese authorities said the attempt was organized by the supporters of al-Bashir.