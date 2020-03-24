UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 24th March 2020 | 10:47 PM

Italian Emergency Chief Believes Real Number of COVID-19 Cases Possibly Higher by Tenfold

Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Tuesday in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper that for each confirmed COVID-19 case, there might be another ten unknown

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th March, 2020) Angelo Borrelli, the head of Italy's National Civil Protection Agency, said on Tuesday in an interview with La Repubblica newspaper that for each confirmed COVID-19 case, there might be another ten unknown.

"Official numbers of positive cases were 63,000 yesterday. But it is possible that for one proven case, there are 10 undiscovered," Borrelli said.

So far, the total number of those who have been infected in Italy has surpassed 63,900. More than 6,000 patients have died from the disease, while nearly 7,500 people have recovered.

