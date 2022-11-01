MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st November, 2022) The ill-conceived policy of European regulators on decarbonization is leading to the withdrawal of industries from the EU as it lacks the necessary energy capacity, which makes the union weaker, the head of Italy's oil and gas company Eni, Claudio Descalzi, said on Monday.

Europe needs to clearly understand that oil and gas should be present in the energy balance, although they need to be used more efficiently with fewer emissions, Eni CEO said at the Abu Dhabi International Petroleum conference. He stressed that Europe's decarbonization policy only creates new challenges for the industry.

"Europe has no energy, that is the main weakness. It is not something that happened today, it is something that happened all along the way, we do not have our domestic production... Europe is weak and we need energy. We are a big market, but without energy," Descalzi said.

He also noted that European institutions create more and more challenges for the union by imposing new goals in addition to the old ones. First the goal was to reduce emissions by 40%, and now it is 55%, Descalzi said, adding that these changes create a lot of volatility.

Europeans have to pay up to 15 times more for energy than US citizens, and though European governments are trying to subsidize tariffs for both industry and the population, this only leads to new debt, the head of Eni said.

According to Descalzi, this situation is killing industries, which are fleeing Europe due to high energy costs, weakening the union. The Eni CEO urged for structural solutions to be found as it is important to accelerate the energy transition to cope with the energy crisis, but he warned that this should be done in a reasonable manner and with a proper assessment of the EU's technical capabilities.

Since 2021, energy prices in Europe have been surging as part of a global trend. After the beginning of Russia's military operation in Ukraine in February 2022 and the adoption of several packages of sanctions against Moscow by the West, fuel prices have accelerated their growth, pushing many EU governments to resort to contingency measures.