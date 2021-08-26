UrduPoint.com

Italian Evacuation Plane Fired At During Takeoff In Kabul - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 7 minutes ago Thu 26th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2021) An Italian military plane carrying Afghan evacuees was fired at during take off at the Kabul airport, the Italian AGI news agency reported on Thursday, citing military sources.

Nearly 100 Afghans and a group of journalists were on board the C-130J aircraft.

The plane came under fire minutes before the takeoff. It was reportedly shot at from a position outside the airport or from a nearby hill.

The passengers and crew members were not injured in the incident, according to the source.

The plane is headed to Kuwait, from where the passengers will be transported on a new aircraft to Italy.

