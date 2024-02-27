Italian Family Kidnapped In 2022 In Mali Freed: Rome
Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM
Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An Italian couple and their son, who were kidnapped in Mali in May 2022, have been freed and were due to return to Rome on Tuesday, Italy's government said.
Rocco Langone, Maria Donata Caivano and their son, Giovanni Langone, had been seized from their home outside the southeastern Malian city of Koutiala by a "jihadist faction", it said.
The couple, in their 60s, and son in his 40s had lived there for several years in a Jehovah's Witness community.
"Despite their long captivity, the members of the Langone family are in good health," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement.
