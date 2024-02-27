Open Menu

Italian Family Kidnapped In 2022 In Mali Freed: Rome

Faizan Hashmi Published February 27, 2024 | 05:30 PM

Italian family kidnapped in 2022 in Mali freed: Rome

Rome, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2024) An Italian couple and their son, who were kidnapped in Mali in May 2022, have been freed and were due to return to Rome on Tuesday, Italy's government said.

Rocco Langone, Maria Donata Caivano and their son, Giovanni Langone, had been seized from their home outside the southeastern Malian city of Koutiala by a "jihadist faction", it said.

The couple, in their 60s, and son in his 40s had lived there for several years in a Jehovah's Witness community.

"Despite their long captivity, the members of the Langone family are in good health," Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni's office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Mali Rome Koutiala Italy May Family From Government

Recent Stories

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife D ..

IWMB get two Asian Leopard cubs from KP Wildlife Department for rehabilitation

5 minutes ago
 Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling ..

Bilawal criticizes President Alvi for not calling NA inauguration session

10 minutes ago
 Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

Rupee sheds 07 paisa against dollar

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree to enhance investment in various sectors

26 minutes ago
 Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

Power suspension on various KP feeders notified

5 minutes ago
 Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

Stock markets muted before clues on US rate cuts

5 minutes ago
Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbeha ..

Mohammad Amir wants action against DC over misbehaving with family

3 hours ago
 Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound cas ..

Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi indicted in 190m pound case

4 hours ago
 NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

NEPRA increases electricity price by Rs7 per unit

5 hours ago
 ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats ..

ECP to conduct open hearing on SIC reserved seats allocation today

6 hours ago
 Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response t ..

Pakistan’s armed forces vow befitting response to any aggression against Pakis ..

6 hours ago
 Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

Pakistan Army shoots down Indian spy quadcopter

6 hours ago

More Stories From World