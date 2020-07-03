UrduPoint.com
Italian Festival Kicks Off In Shanghai

Fri 03rd July 2020

An Italian festival that opened in Shanghai Thursday night will give visitors an opportunity to experience the authentic Italian lifestyle ranging from luxury cars to panini and beer

SHANGHAI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2020 ) :An Italian festival that opened in Shanghai Thursday night will give visitors an opportunity to experience the authentic Italian lifestyle ranging from luxury cars to panini and beer.

The festival kicked off as social and business activities are steadily returning to normal in China.

Titled "Festival Italiano," the carnival is scheduled from July 2 to 5 and involves Italian companies and organizations in the food, automobile, fashion, sports and other sectors.

The festival offered visitors a chance to learn about Italian tradition, said Michele Cecchi, Consul General of Italy in Shanghai, at the opening ceremony of the festival.

Besides an open market for food and live music, the four-day festival will also include fashion shows, art contests, football training sessions for children and several Italian food seminars.

The festival highlighted the vitality of Italian companies, which always attach great importance to quality, said Valtero Canepa, vice chairman of China-Italy Chamber of Commerce (CICC) in Shanghai, the organizer of the festival.

Italian motorcycle manufacturer Ducati has exhibited its products at the festival. According to Fabrizio Cazzoli, general manager of Ducati China, the company saw its monthly sales in China hit a record high in May.

Cazzoli said though impacted by the COVID-19 epidemic earlier this year, the business of Ducati in China restarted after following requirements of local governments. The company saw opportunities and potential in the Chinese market.

