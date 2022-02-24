Italian Financial Guard Says Confiscated Property Worth $900Mln Over Mafia Links

UrduPoint.com

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Italian Financial Guard has confiscated property worth 800 million Euros ($900 million), including a large shopping center, from three brothers in the southern city of Lamezia Terme in the Calabria region over links to the mafia.

The law enforcement agency said that its investigation concerns the "property and business affairs of the family" as part of the Andromeda case against the local 'Ndrangheta crime syndicate. One of the brothers is suspected of having links to the mafia. Some of the properties had been arrested before, but the preliminary warrant was later withdrawn.

The seized assets include one of the region's largest shopping malls, 19 supermarkets, a car dealership, a scrap metal recycling facility, an ice cream business, and a construction firm for residential buildings and commercial premises, the agency said.

The confiscated shopping center will continue to operate under the appointed temporary management, the Italian media said.

Additionally, the law enforcement arrested almost 20 cars, including Ferraris, several luxury motorcycles, two luxury villas, 42 sites and 26 buildings, as well as shares in the property of local football and volleyball clubs.

The father of the family, Antonio Perri, reportedly died in 2003 in an assassination attempt by a mafia enforcer.

