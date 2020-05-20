Italian Flag Carrier Alitalia to Resume Direct Flights to New York City June 2 - Reports

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Italy's flag carrier Alitalia will resume flights to New York City and Spain's two largest cities, which were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, on June 2, according to domestic media on Wednesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the airline will resume operations from its Rome base to New York, Madrid and Barcelona.

Flights will also resume from Milan to the south of the country, the agency said.

The airline had suspended its Rome-New York route on May 4, citing a drop in passenger demand amid the high volume of COVID-19 cases in the US city.

On May 7, the Italian government announced that it would provide an additional three billion Euros ($3.29 billion) in funding to the ailing airline that has consistently reported financial losses over a number of years.