UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Flag Carrier Alitalia To Resume Direct Flights To New York City June 2 - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Wed 20th May 2020 | 10:30 PM

Italian Flag Carrier Alitalia to Resume Direct Flights to New York City June 2 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th May, 2020) Italy's flag carrier Alitalia will resume flights to New York City and Spain's two largest cities, which were canceled amid the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak, on June 2, according to domestic media on Wednesday.

According to the ANSA news agency, the airline will resume operations from its Rome base to New York, Madrid and Barcelona.

Flights will also resume from Milan to the south of the country, the agency said.

The airline had suspended its Rome-New York route on May 4, citing a drop in passenger demand amid the high volume of COVID-19 cases in the US city.

On May 7, the Italian government announced that it would provide an additional three billion Euros ($3.29 billion) in funding to the ailing airline that has consistently reported financial losses over a number of years.

Related Topics

Milan Rome Barcelona Madrid York New York Spain Italy May June Media From Government Billion

Recent Stories

136 tonnes total medical aid to support the health ..

20 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler issues Decree reorganising Sharjah I ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Police launches &#039;Stay Safe&#039; video ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Chamber holds second roundtable with Busines ..

21 minutes ago

Al Shafar chairs 6th meeting of higher committee o ..

21 minutes ago

&#039;Abu Dhabi Quality&#039; strengthens metrolog ..

21 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.