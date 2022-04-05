UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Announces Expulsion Of 30 Russian Diplomats

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 05, 2022 | 02:30 PM

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th April, 2022) The Italian Foreign Ministry has summoned Russian Ambassador in Rome Sergey Razov to announce the expulsion of 30 Russian diplomats, Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Tuesday.

"This measure, taken by agreement with other European and Atlantic partners, was necessary for reasons related to our national security amid the current crisis resulting from Russia's unreasonable aggression against Ukraine," Di Maio said, as quoted by the Nova news agency.

Di Maio added that Italian Foreign Ministry Secretary General Ettore Sequi informed Razov of the expulsion of the diplomats, declaring them personae non gratae by Italy.

