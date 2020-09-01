UrduPoint.com
Italian Foreign Minister Arrives In Tripoli To Meet With Libya's Top Officials - Reports

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Tue 01st September 2020 | 06:54 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Arrives in Tripoli to Meet With Libya's Top Officials - Reports

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived on Tuesday in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn nation with the country's senior officials, Libya's 218 channel has reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio arrived on Tuesday in the Libyan capital of Tripoli to discuss the latest developments in the war-torn nation with the country's senior officials, Libya's 218 channel has reported.

During the visit, Di Maio is expected to hold meetings with Fayez Sarraj, the head of the western-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA), Foreign Minister Mohamed Siala, High Council of State chairman Khalid al-Mishri, as well as with the head of the eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, and Libya's National Oil Corporation head, Mustafa Sanalla, according to the broadcaster.

Among other topics, the parties are due to discuss the recently-announced GNA ceasefire, the internal crisis in Tripoli following the dismissal of GNA Interior Minister Fathi Bashaga amid the ongoing protests in western Libya, as well as energy cooperation, the channel said.

In late August, mass rallies erupted in Tripoli and other GNA-controlled cities, with demonstrators demanding better living conditions, the resignation of the current administration and an end to corruption. According to Libyan media, the protests resulted in clashes between security staff and a number of protesters. Following the reports about the clashes, Sarraj admitted that the security forces had resorted to excessive violence while dealing with the rallies.

The protests came several days after the GNA declared an immediate ceasefire welcomed and supported by the eastern-based parliament and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

