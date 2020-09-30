Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday that 5G network security was Rome's absolute priority

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Wednesday that 5G network security was Rome's absolute priority.

"On the 5G issue I told US State Secretary Mike Pompeo that we are well aware of the concerns of our American allies. We are fully conscious of real responsibility of every NATO nation when it comes to the security of allies. Italy is fully aware of the need to ensure the security of its 5G networks. It remains an absolute priority for us," Di Maio said during a meeting with Pompeo.

Pompeo is currently on a visit to Italy as part of his week-long tour in Europe's Eastern Mediterranean region that includes stops in Greece, Croatia and the Vatican.

The United States has signed declarations on 5G security with several European countries, including Poland, the Czech Republic and Estonia, among others.

This prompted opinions that Pompeo's tours across Europe pushed for the 5G security agenda as part of Washington's mobilization of international backing in the economic strife against China. Huawei, one of the world leaders in the field of 5G communication networks, has already been affected by US sanctions, imposed due to allegations of corporate espionage and national security threats.

As an advanced wireless technology, 5G enables the real-time exchange of information at speeds of over 10 gigabits a second, which is 30 times faster than the current 4G networks. The new technology is the next step in internet connectivity speed and, as experts believe, has the potential to transform various aspects of modern life.