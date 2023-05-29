UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Calls China's 12-Point Peace Plan For Ukraine 'Partly Negative'

Faizan Hashmi Published May 29, 2023 | 07:37 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Calls China's 12-Point Peace Plan for Ukraine 'Partly Negative'

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that he considered China's 12-point initiative for a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict "partly negative"

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th May, 2023) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Monday that he considered China's 12-point initiative for a peaceful solution to Ukraine conflict "partly negative."

"China is need of an alliance with the Russians, therefore, as part of a complex plan it is trying to execute, it makes proposals which Americans consider negative, and I think they are partly negative. But the peaceful efforts should still be considered a positive factor," he said at a press conference at the Luiss University in Rome.

The minister also noted that China truly wanted the hostilities to stop, claiming the Chinese project was deigned to achieve "trade hegemony," and an armed conflict in Europe "slows down Beijing's commercial offensive.

"

Additionally, Tajani said he does not think a peaceful resolution of the conflict is achievable in the short term.

Last week, the Chinese special envoy for Eurasia, Li Hui, traveled to several European countries, as well Russia and Ukraine to discuss a political settlement to the Ukrainian crisis.

On February 24, 2023, one year after the start of Russia's special military operation in Ukraine, Beijing released a 12-point document titled "China's Position on the Political Settlement of the Ukraine Crisis," calling for respect for the sovereignty of all countries, a cessation of hostilities and the resumption of peace talks between Moscow and Kiev.

