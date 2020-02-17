UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Minister Calls For Air Patrols To Enforce Arms Embargo On Libya

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 17th February 2020 | 06:48 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Calls For Air Patrols to Enforce Arms Embargo on Libya

Air patrols as part of an EU mission can be an effective measure to enforce an arms embargo on Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday in an interview with the country's La Stampa daily newspaper

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2020) Air patrols as part of an EU mission can be an effective measure to enforce an arms embargo on Libya, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Monday in an interview with the country's La Stampa daily newspaper.

On Monday, Di Maio is set to discuss with EU foreign ministers in Brussels the bloc's mission on controlling the arms embargo on Libya, among other issues.

"For us, it means, first of all, air patrols. Air patrols also would allow us to monitor land borders and detect violations. Of course, land and maritime patrols are also needed," Di Maio said.

According to the minister, there are ceasefire violations in Libya as hostilities in the country continue. However, the minister noted progress in the peace process in the war-torn nation.

"I met with him [Haftar] this week, now, he admits that this process may contribute to the settlement .

.. Now, both [Head of the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez] Sarraj and Haftar agree that the need to maintain a dialogue. The 5+5 military committee has been launched, this is an important step," Di Maio added.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission on the Libyan settlement was established at the Berlin conference and includes representatives of both the GNA and the Libyan National Army. The first meeting was held under UN auspices in Geneva earlier in February. Following the talks, Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General in Libya Ghassan Salame said that both parties had expressed the will to move from a temporary truce to a lasting ceasefire, while the commission would be involved in the monitoring of the ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations Mission in Libya. The next meeting will begin on Tuesday.

Related Topics

Army United Nations Brussels Berlin Progress Geneva Libya February May All From Government

Recent Stories

Global Women’s Forum supports comprehensive wome ..

4 minutes ago

Unit 1 operational licence a new milestone for UAE ..

19 minutes ago

At Least 3 Killed, 43 Injured in 2 Road Accidents ..

1 minute ago

Russian Defense Minister Arrives in Serbia for Wor ..

1 minute ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates mosque named after marty ..

34 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Manuscripts Conference kicks off at Mana ..

34 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.