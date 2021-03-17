Italian Foreign Minister Calls for Close Transatlantic Cooperation on Climate

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th March, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio has called for the restoration of close transatlantic cooperation to meet the challenges of climate change.

On Tuesday, the Italian minister spoke at a virtual meeting "Berlin Energy Transition Dialogue", which was attended by the US Special Presidential Envoy for Climate John Kerry, German Economic Affairs and Energy Minister Peter Altmaier, European Energy Commissioner Kadri Simson and other politicians.

Di Maio viewed the adoption of the European Green Deal, the return of the United States to the Paris Climate Agreement and the approval of new decarbonization regulations in Canada and the UK as promising signals in the transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy sources by 2050, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.