Italian Foreign Minister Calls for Restart of OSCE Minsk Group Talks Without Preconditions

(@FahadShabbir)

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday called for reactivation of talks within OSCE Minsk Group without preconditions in order to find a solution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Wednesday called for reactivation of talks within OSCE Minsk Group without preconditions in order to find a solution to the conflict between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

"I would like to express Italy's concern over the renewed tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

The issue of Nagorno-Karabakh has been dragged on without a solution for years, but today we fear a risk of a serious military escalation with high costs for civilian population and for the regional stability. This new crisis demonstrates that it is necessary to relaunch the negotiations within the Minsk group of the OSCE without any precondition," Di Maio said at a joint press conference with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.