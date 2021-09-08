UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Calls Taliban Government 'Worst Signal' for World

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th September, 2021) Afghanistan's government run by the Taliban (designated terrorist by the UN and Russia) is a very bad signal for the global community, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

"The government declared by the Taliban in Afghanistan, with the prime minister on the list of terrorists and the foreign minister being wanted by the FBI, clearly, is not a good sign for the international community, moreover, it is the worst sign," Di Maio told the national La7 broadcaster.

The official added that the issue of recognition of the Taliban as the legitimate authority had not been raised by any country.

On Tuesday, the Taliban unveiled their caretaker government with Hasan Akhund, who has been under UN sanctions since 2001, at the helm.

