UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Visit To France Over Criticism Of Prime Minister

Faizan Hashmi Published May 04, 2023 | 09:57 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Cancels Visit to France Over Criticism of Prime Minister

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that he had canceled his scheduled trip to France to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, due to the French interior minister's criticism of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th May, 2023) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Thursday that he had canceled his scheduled trip to France to meet with his French counterpart, Catherine Colonna, due to the French interior minister's criticism of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said earlier in the day that Meloni is incapable of solving Italy's illegal migration problems, adding that the country experiences a "very serious" migration crisis.

"I will not go to Paris for the planned meeting with (French Foreign Minister Catherine) Colonna. The offenses to the (Italian) government and to Italy pronounced by Darmanin are unacceptable. This is not the spirit in which common European challenges should be tackled," he twitted.

Darmanin added that he supports France's experimental mission to strengthen controls on the French-Italian border.

France has to place migration control checkpoints directly on the border with Italy, for which it needs "an immigration law, quick and harsh," he added.

The previous diplomatic scandal between Italy and France took place in November 2022, when Italy refused to allow the docking of the Ocean Viking, French NGO SOS Mediterranee's ship, with 234 migrants on board, who had been rescued in the Mediterranean Sea. Many refugees had reportedly been at sea for over two weeks. The ship finally docked in the French port of Toulon.

France criticized Rome's refusal as "selfish" and "unacceptable." Meloni, in turn, said that it was unfair that most of migrants that travel via the Mediterranean Sea come to Italian ports.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Scandal Interior Minister France Toulon Paris Rome Italy Somali Shilling November Border Government Refugee

Recent Stories

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in No ..

KMC marks Day' on name firefighters martyred in North Karachi factory fire trage ..

44 seconds ago
 PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles ..

PM condemns firing on teachers in Kurram, condoles with bereaved families

45 seconds ago
 ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

ANP condemns killing of teachers in Upper Kurram

46 seconds ago
 Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food ..

Admin to frame new SOPs for restaurants, fast-food outlets

48 seconds ago
 Chief Secretary GB condemn teacher killing inciden ..

Chief Secretary GB condemn teacher killing incident Khuram Agency

50 seconds ago
 Dadocha & Mahota Dams to help meet water shortage ..

Dadocha & Mahota Dams to help meet water shortage issue: Commissioner

6 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.