Italian Foreign Minister Condemns Jerusalem Blasts, Expresses Solidarity With Israel

Sumaira FH Published November 23, 2022 | 06:51 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday condemned the recent Jerusalem explosions, which are suspected to be a double terrorist attack, and expressed his solidarity with Israel

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd November, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani on Wednesday condemned the recent Jerusalem explosions, which are suspected to be a double terrorist attack, and expressed his solidarity with Israel.

"Italy strongly condemns the vile terrorist attacks in Jerusalem. Violence against civilians is a criminal offence. I express my solidarity with the government of Israel and the families of the victims," Tajani tweeted.

Earlier in the day, a blast hit a central bus station in Jerusalem, shortly after which another explosion was registered in a bus approaching it.

According to Jerusalem Deputy Mayor Fleur Hassan-Nahoum, 18 people were injured, with two of them in critical condition. Meanwhile, local media reported about 22 injured and one, a 16-year-old teenager, killed.

The Israeli police have been investigating different versions of the causes of the explosion, including a terrorist act. An Israeli police spokesperson told Sputnik that both explosions might be connected.

