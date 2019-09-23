Italian Foreign Minister Denies Disagreements With Prime Minister Over New Snack Tax

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio denied on Monday disagreements with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over proposed taxes on snacks and soft drinks

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd September, 2019) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio denied on Monday disagreements with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte over proposed taxes on snacks and soft drinks.

The new tax was proposed by education Minister Lorenzo Fioramonti, who claims that the move will benefit the school system. Former Interior Minister Matteo Salvini and the food industry lobby criticized the proposal. Di Maio and Conte are now both on a visit to New York to take part in the UN General Assembly.

"Do you see friction between us? I don't think so," Di Maio said standing by Conte, as quoted by the ANSA news agency.

The foreign minister noted that the aim of the move is to lower taxes, not to increase them.

Conte, in turn, said, that the new taxes are subject to discussion, as nothing has been decided yet.

Di Maio, leader of the anti-establishment Five Star Movement (M5S) became Italy's new foreign minister in early September in the coalition government of the M5S and its new ally, the center-left Democratic Party. The previous coalition between the M5S and Salvini-led League collapsed in August.