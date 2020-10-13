Italian Foreign Minister Di Maio to Pay 2-Day Working Visit to Moscow on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will travel to Moscow on Tuesday for a two-day working trip to hold talks with his Russian counterpart, Sergey Lavrov, as well as Russian Trade and Industry Minister Denis Manturov, among other officials.

The top diplomats will discuss the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, the situation in Libya, Ukraine and Belarus, as well as focus on a wide range of issues on the international agenda of mutual interest, including cooperation in the field of security, with an emphasis on strategic stability and arms control.

Di Maio and Manturov are expected to discuss various aspects of bilateral economic relations between both countries.

Manturov and the Italian foreign minister currently serve as the co-chairs of the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation.