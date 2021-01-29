UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Minister Discusses Russia, Navalny Case With US' Blinken

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:20 AM

Italian Foreign Minister Discusses Russia, Navalny Case With US' Blinken

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss NATO, relations with Moscow and the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the ministers noted the excellent [US-Italy] bilateral relations, focused on the main issues of mutual interest, including Libya, cooperation within NATO, the fight against terrorism, the Navalny case and relations with Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Di Maio wished success to Blinken at his new position and praised the friendship between Rome and Washington.

"He [Di Maio] confirmed that Italy will always be a partner & strategic ally of the US. Great global challenges are at the core of [Italy's] @g20org Presidency and we will face them together w/ the US, starting with the fight vs #COVID19," the ministry tweeted.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 for 30 days for violating probation terms shortly after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was treated for an alleged poisoning with a nerve agent. Following the arrest, his supporters called for nationwide protest rallies. The unauthorized demonstrations took place on January 23, resulting in mass detentions.

Related Topics

NATO Protest Moscow Russia Washington Germany Rome Italy Libya January From Opposition

Recent Stories

Improving quality of digital life is key to reinfo ..

2 hours ago

EU agency recommends 3 weeks between Pfizer/BioNTe ..

5 minutes ago

Escaped caimans captured after scaring Paraguayan ..

5 minutes ago

Yasir strikes late to put Pakistan in charge again ..

6 minutes ago

Critic of Guinea's President Conde gets 11-month j ..

6 minutes ago

Ravi City project likely to bring in $7.6 b revenu ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.