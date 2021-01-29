Italian Foreign Minister Discusses Russia, Navalny Case With US' Blinken

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th January, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio on Thursday held a phone conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken to discuss NATO, relations with Moscow and the situation with Russian opposition figure Alexey Navalny, the Italian Foreign Ministry said.

"During the conversation, the ministers noted the excellent [US-Italy] bilateral relations, focused on the main issues of mutual interest, including Libya, cooperation within NATO, the fight against terrorism, the Navalny case and relations with Russia," the ministry said in a statement.

Di Maio wished success to Blinken at his new position and praised the friendship between Rome and Washington.

"He [Di Maio] confirmed that Italy will always be a partner & strategic ally of the US. Great global challenges are at the core of [Italy's] @g20org Presidency and we will face them together w/ the US, starting with the fight vs #COVID19," the ministry tweeted.

Navalny was arrested on January 17 for 30 days for violating probation terms shortly after flying back to Russia from Germany where he was treated for an alleged poisoning with a nerve agent. Following the arrest, his supporters called for nationwide protest rallies. The unauthorized demonstrations took place on January 23, resulting in mass detentions.