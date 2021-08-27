Italian Foreign Minister Emphasizes Importance of Dialogue With Russia on Afghanistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th August, 2021) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio emphasized the need for dialogue with Russia on Afghanistan.

"Afghanistan was a key issue at today's negotiations, and we decided that it is necessary to continue coordination, dialogue with Russia is necessary.

I would like to resolutely condemn the terrorist attacks that rocked Kabul in the past few hours, the airport attack in particular," Di Maio said on Friday at a press conference following negotiations with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.