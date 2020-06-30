Italian Foreign Minister Rules Out Syrian Scenario in Libya, Urges Foreign Forces to Leave

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio admitted the possibility of an increased influence of foreign countries on the course of the civil conflict in Libya, but rejected the possibility of the Syrian scenario in the North African state

"Foreign interference must be stopped in Libya and it is necessary to gain momentum to the process under the auspices of the UN. There was a conference in Berlin, during which the playing actors made certain commitments, and we expect them to be respected," Di Maio told La Stampa newspaper in an interview.

Speaking on the possibility of the Syrian scenario in Libya with its "partition" between Turkey and Russia, Di Maio explained that many observers have such fears.

"But Libya is not Syria. For geographical reasons, this is our strategic partner ... Of course, there are countries that will be increasing their influence, but I hope and work for the independence of the Libyan people and for the unity of Libya," the minister concluded.

The conflict in Libya has been ongoing since 2011. The country is currently torn apart between the UN-recognized Government of National Accord, which controls the Libyan capital of Tripoli and territories in the west of the country, and the Libyan national army under the command of Khalifa Haftar, which has been trying to retake the capital for more than a year.