Italian Foreign Minister Says Moscow, Kiev Able to Have Dialogue

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Thursday that Moscow and Kiev are able to hold a dialogue between each other.

Di Maio met with Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba on Tuesday and Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Thursday.

"I see that both Russia and Ukraine are ready to continue the conversation," Di Maio told a press conference.