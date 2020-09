Italian Foreign Minister Says to Meet With Cavusoglu in Rome in Coming Days

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2020) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio is going to meet with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu in the coming days in Rome, Di Maio said at a joint press conference with US State Secretary Mike Pompeo on Wednesday.

