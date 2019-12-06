Italian Foreign Minister Says to Visit Russia in July to Attend Innoprom Fair

UrduPoint.com
Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday that he would visit Russia next July on occasion of 2020 International Industrial Fair Innoprom

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2019) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said on Friday that he would visit Russia next July on occasion of 2020 International Industrial Fair Innoprom.

"I also told Minister [Sergey] Lavrov that in July, on the occasion of the Innoprom I will go to Russia and I will be very pleased to participate with the Russian government in those important initiatives on artificial intelligence, on blockchain and on the use of new technologies," Di Maio said after the talks with the Russian foreign minister in Rome.

At the joint press conference with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte in Rome in the summer, Russian President Vladimir Putin expressed hope that Italy would become a partner of Innoprom in 2020. The fair will be held in the Ural city of Yekaterinburg from July 7-10.

