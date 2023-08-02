Italian Foreign Minister Says West Must Avoid Military Interference in Niger

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd August, 2023) The West must refrain from any military intervention in Niger as it can be perceived as a new wave of colonization, Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani said on Wednesday.

"We have to work so that democracy prevails in Niger. But any military initiative of the West must be ruled out because it will be seen as a new wave of colonization," the minister told Rainews24 tv channel.

Tajani, who also serves as deputy prime minister, said that African continent must be perceived as "the main partner of Italy, Europe and the West," and not as an area for colonization. This approach, he added, could be implemented through joint mining ventures, providing for equal positions of state-partners.

During a military coup on July 26, the Nigerien presidential guard overthrew President Mohamed Bazoum, closed the borders and imposed a curfew in the country. The guard's commander, Gen. Abdourahmane Tchiani, proclaimed himself the country's new leader. Bazoum is currently held at his residence in Niamey.

On Sunday, thousands supporters of the coup in Niger took to the streets across the country to denounce former colonial ruler France and the Economic Community of West African States. Among other locations, activists gathered in front of France's embassy in the country's capital of Niamey. On Tuesday, Italian and French foreign ministries announced an evacuation of European and other nationals from Niger.