Italian Foreign Minister Summons Turkish Ambassador Over Operation In Syria

Umer Jamshaid 30 seconds ago Thu 10th October 2019 | 10:40 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Do Maio on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador in Italy in protest over the ongoing Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Do Maio on Thursday summoned the Turkish ambassador in Italy in protest over the ongoing Turkish military operation in northeastern Syria.

"What is happening in Syria - the Turkish offensive, the denial of the rights of the local populations and of the Kurdish people in particular, and killing of civilians - this all is unacceptable, and we cannot look the other way ... Italy, I repeat, condemns the initiative of Ankara, and for this reason a while ago I gave instructions to summon the Turkish ambassador to the foreign ministry," Di Maio wrote on his Facebook page.

The minister added that in such a situation Europe should be able to show that it is capable of responding in a united manner and that he is going to raise this issue at the EU Foreign Affairs Council on October 14.

On Wednesday, Turkey started Operation Peace Spring against Kurdish fighters as well as the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia) to neutralize terror threats against Turkey and establish a safe zone. The unilateral move has been condemned by a number of EU and Arab countries.

