Italian Foreign Minister to Visit Moscow From October 13-14 - Ambassador in Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2020) The Italian foreign minister Luigi Di Maio is expected to visit Moscow from October 13-14, the Italian ambassador to Russia Pasquale Terracciano said on Friday, adding that Di Maio will hold talks with Russian Minister of Industry and Trade Denis Manturov during his time in the Russian capital.

"On October 13-14, Foreign Minister Di Maio will be in Moscow to meet with Minister Manturov to discuss various aspects of bilateral economic relations between both countries," the ambassador said while speaking at the General Assembly of the Italian-Russian Chamber of Commerce in the Russian capital.

Manturov currently serves one of the co-chairs of the Russian-Italian Council on Economic, Industrial and Financial Cooperation. Di Maio serves as the other co-chair.