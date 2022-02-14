Italian Foreign Minister to Visit Ukraine on Tuesday - Reports

Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will travel to Kiev on Tuesday amid alleged Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, Italy's national news agency ANSA reported, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio will travel to Kiev on Tuesday amid alleged Russian military buildup on the Ukrainian border, Italy's national news agency ANSA reported, citing sources.

On February 12, Italy ordered the non-essential staff of the embassy in Kiev to return home amid escalating tensions in and around Ukraine, assuring that the diplomatic mission will continue to operate.

The precarious situation around Ukraine has worsened in recent weeks with the United States and the European Union raising concerns over Russian military buildup at the Ukrainian border, and NATO urging allies to boost their military support for Kiev.

The EU also expressed concerns over the possible disruption of Russia's energy supplies to Europe in the event of an escalation, while holding talks with the United States and other suppliers concerning the issue.

Russia in turn has on many occasions denied allegations of intending to invade its neighbor, pointing out that NATO's military activity near Russian borders poses a threat to its national security while hampering efforts toward peaceful resolution in Ukraine.