UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Minister Urges China To Preserve Hong Kong's Autonomy

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:57 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Urges China to Preserve Hong Kong's Autonomy

China must respect the autonomy of Hong Kong within the "one country, two systems" framework, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China must respect the autonomy of Hong Kong within the "one country, two systems" framework, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit to Rome is part of his European trip, which also includes France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

"It is indispensable to preserve the high degree of autonomy and freedom [in Hong Kong] ... I reiterated (to Wang) that with our European partners we believe that the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, on the basis of the 'one country, two systems' principle, are essential," Di Maio said as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

China has been attempting to handle the political turmoil in Hong Kong by adopting a national security law, which criminalizes separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law inside China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.

Related Topics

China France Norway Visit Germany Hong Kong Rome Netherlands

Recent Stories

False cases against farmers to end: Raja Basharat

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls on Mideast Quartet to Assist Israeli- ..

2 minutes ago

Russia Calls for Rigorous Investigation Into Naval ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from US Secr ..

1 hour ago

Russian Points to Haste With Which US, EU Picked U ..

2 minutes ago

Sweden uncovers 3,700 false positives from COVID-1 ..

9 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.