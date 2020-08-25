China must respect the autonomy of Hong Kong within the "one country, two systems" framework, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) China must respect the autonomy of Hong Kong within the "one country, two systems" framework, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said during a joint press conference with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, on Tuesday.

The Chinese foreign minister's visit to Rome is part of his European trip, which also includes France, Germany, the Netherlands and Norway.

"It is indispensable to preserve the high degree of autonomy and freedom [in Hong Kong] ... I reiterated (to Wang) that with our European partners we believe that the stability and prosperity of Hong Kong, on the basis of the 'one country, two systems' principle, are essential," Di Maio said as quoted by the Ansa news agency.

China has been attempting to handle the political turmoil in Hong Kong by adopting a national security law, which criminalizes separatism, subversion, terrorism, and collusion with foreign countries. The critics of the law inside China's special administrative region and abroad fear that it might limit Hong Kong's exclusive rights and freedoms.