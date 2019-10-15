(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio pledged on Tuesday to suspend future arms exports to Turkey and reconsider existing contracts amid Ankara's ongoing offensive against Kurdish forces in northern Syria, Italy's Ansa news agency reported.

The minister blamed Ankara for the "devastating" humanitarian toll its attacks were taking and called for an immediate end to the offensive.

He also recalled the role of Syrian Kurds in the fight against the Islamic State terrorist group (banned in Russia).

Turkey launched an offensive in northern Syria on Wednesday in a bid to create a safe zone along the border that would be free of Kurdish militias.

Turkish troops have already seized the cities of Ras al-Ain and Tell Abiad.

With the United States pulling its troops out of northern Syria and leaving its Kurdish allies on their own, the latter have turned to Damascus for help. Syrian government troops have since been deployed to assist the Kurds in repelling Turkish advances.

The international community has already voiced concerns that the Turkish incursion could worsen the humanitarian situation in the region and hamper efforts to resolve the Syrian crisis.