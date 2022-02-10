UrduPoint.com

Italian Foreign Minister Welcomes Macron's Efforts On Ukraine

Faizan Hashmi Published February 10, 2022 | 04:00 AM

Italian Foreign Minister Welcomes Macron's Efforts on Ukraine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2022) Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron's initiative due to the aggravation of the Russia-Ukraine relations.

Speaking to EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell by phone, the Italian minister pointed out the need to combine unity, firmness and balance in the response to Moscow. Di Maio also said Italy supports effective deterrent measures. He said the European Union should play an active role in the "Ukrainian dossier" and in the sphere of European security "in close cooperation with NATO and the OSCE.

"

"In this connection, Minister Di Maio expressed his appreciation for the initiative of President Macron as EU President and for the coordination of the efforts of the High Representative with key partners from the US to NATO and the OSCE, stressing the importance of a structured dialogue at the top level with Russia on European security issues," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

