UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Ministry Regrets Russia's Decision To Expel Diplomatic Staffer

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Mon 26th April 2021 | 04:21 PM

Italian Foreign Ministry Regrets Russia's Decision to Expel Diplomatic Staffer

The Italian Foreign Ministry expressed on Monday regret over Moscow's decision to expel an aide to the defense attache

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Italian Foreign Ministry expressed on Monday regret over Moscow's decision to expel an aide to the defense attache.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Claudio Pacifici, an aide to Italy's defense attache in Moscow, would be given 24 hours to leave the country, as a response to Rome's expulsion of two staffers of the Russian military attache office.

"We see this decision as groundless and unfair, as it came as a response to a legitimate measure that the Italian authorities implemented to protect their own interests," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Rome Italy

Recent Stories

Dnata enhances global leadership team with key app ..

10 minutes ago

276029 number of actions taken against corona SOPs ..

2 minutes ago

Mehwish Hayat truly concerned about COVID-19 situa ..

21 minutes ago

Dubai Customs celebrates SMEs and their rights on ..

21 minutes ago

Create, Communicate and Capture Your Cherished Mom ..

24 minutes ago

Revolutionary steps being introduced to improve se ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.