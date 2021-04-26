The Italian Foreign Ministry expressed on Monday regret over Moscow's decision to expel an aide to the defense attache

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th April, 2021) The Italian Foreign Ministry expressed on Monday regret over Moscow's decision to expel an aide to the defense attache.

Earlier in the day, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced that Claudio Pacifici, an aide to Italy's defense attache in Moscow, would be given 24 hours to leave the country, as a response to Rome's expulsion of two staffers of the Russian military attache office.

"We see this decision as groundless and unfair, as it came as a response to a legitimate measure that the Italian authorities implemented to protect their own interests," the Italian Foreign Ministry said in a statement.