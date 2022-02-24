Italian Foreign Ministry Summoned Russian Ambassador Over Operation in Ukraine

The Italian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov to lodge protest in connection with the situation around Ukraine

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th February, 2022) The Italian foreign ministry said on Thursday that it had summoned Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov to lodge protest in connection with the situation around Ukraine.

"(Italian Foreign Secretary General Ettore Francesco) Sequi expressed to the Russian diplomat a firm condemnation of the Italian government for Moscow's gravest, unjustified and unprovoked aggression against Ukraine, which is a clear and distinct violation of international law," the ministry said in a statement.