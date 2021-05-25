Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Belarusian Diplomatic Mission

The Italian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the acting head of the Belarusian embassy to express protest regarding the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Italian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the acting head of the Belarusian embassy to express protest regarding the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk.

"DM @bendellavedova [Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova] summoned acting head #Belarus Embassy, strongly condemned Ryanair flight #diversion, passengers' custody and #Pratasevich arrest.

Urged his immediate release. Ready to take targeted #EU measures to push #Minsk authorities to release all political prisoners," the ministry tweeted.