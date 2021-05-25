UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head Of Belarusian Diplomatic Mission

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 25th May 2021 | 12:12 AM

Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Acting Head of Belarusian Diplomatic Mission

The Italian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the acting head of the Belarusian embassy to express protest regarding the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th May, 2021) The Italian Foreign Ministry on Monday summoned the acting head of the Belarusian embassy to express protest regarding the incident with the emergency landing of a Ryanair flight in Minsk.

"DM @bendellavedova [Foreign Ministry Undersecretary Benedetto Della Vedova] summoned acting head #Belarus Embassy, strongly condemned Ryanair flight #diversion, passengers' custody and #Pratasevich arrest.

Urged his immediate release. Ready to take targeted #EU measures to push #Minsk authorities to release all political prisoners," the ministry tweeted.

Related Topics

Protest Minsk All

Recent Stories

Sheikh Zayed Book Award honours 2021 winners

1 minute ago

Emirates Literature Foundation’s Kateb Maktub to ..

31 minutes ago

UAE hosts virtual meetings of Abu Dhabi Dialogue

3 hours ago

France back at Airport Show to support expectation ..

3 hours ago

Seven in 10 Teachers in S.Korea Deem Masks Impair ..

4 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Zayed chairs virtual meeting of Educa ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.