Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Iranian Ambassador Demanding End To Death Sentences

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 28, 2022 | 09:36 PM

Italian Foreign Minister Antonio Tajani summoned on Wednesday the new Iranian Ambassador to Rome, Mohammad Reza Saburi, and urged Iran to put a stop to death sentences to those involved in anti-government protests in the country

"I summoned the Iranian ambassador to express Italy's outrage and concern over what is happening in the country. I demanded that the death sentences be suspended, that the executions and violent suppression of demonstrations cease immediately, and that a dialogue with the demonstrators begin. The ambassador said he would inform his government," Tajani told reporters after the meeting with the Iranian diplomat.

The death penalty is a red line for Italy, "especially if it is used against people who oppose the government," the minister said, adding that no one should have the right to kill someone even if they commit a serious crime.

"This is unacceptable to us. Either the executions stop or it will be difficult for us to change our position. We will continue to condemn what is happening in the strongest possible terms.

We defend human rights, freedom of the press and freedom of demonstration in any country. We hope that Iran's response will be positive," Tajani said.

Violent riots broke out in Iran in mid-September in connection with the death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody after being detained for wearing an "improper" hijab. Many Iranian citizens accused the morality police of Amini's death, alleging that law enforcement officers hit her in the head. The situation escalated into calls for the overthrow of Iran's clerical ruler. Tehran believes the unrest has been instigated from abroad.

At least 100 Iranian protesters are currently at risk of execution, death penalty charges or sentences, according to Oslo-based group Iran Human Rights. Some 476 people, including 64 children and 34 women, were killed by security forces during the ongoing nationwide unrest, the group said. Earlier in December, Tehran reportedly executed at least two men in connection with the riots.

