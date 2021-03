Italian Foreign Ministry Summons Russian Ambassador Following Military Diplomat Detention

(@FahadShabbir)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st March, 2021) The Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summoned the Russian ambassador to Rome after a Russian military diplomat was detained on espionage suspicions, a spokesman for the ministry told Sputnik on Wednesday.

"I confirm this. More details will be provided later," the spokesman said.

The ministry later specified that Elisabetta Belloni, the foreign ministry's secretary general, summoned Russian Ambassador to Rome Sergey Razov at the request of Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio.

Earlier on Wednesday, Italy's national gendarmerie announced that it detained a Russian military officer accredited by the Russian embassy, and an Italian navy captain on espionage suspicions. The detention took place at a secret meeting, immediately after the Italian officer leaked classified documents in exchange for money.