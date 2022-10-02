Italian Foreign Ministry to Summon Russian Ambassador on Monday - Russian Embassy

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd October, 2022) The Italian Foreign Ministry will summon Russian Ambassador Sergey Razov on October 3, the Russian embassy in Rome said on Sunday.

After Razov's visit to the Italian ministry the embassy would issue a statement, the diplomatic mission told journalists.

Earlier in the week, Russian President Vladimir Putin spoke in the Kremlin following the results of referendums in the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions, after which he signed agreements on their admission to Russia.

Following Putin's address, a number of countries including Denmark, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Sweden and Latvia summoned Russian ambassadors to protest the accession of new regions to Russia.