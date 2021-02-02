UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian GDP Down By 8.8% In 2020 - National Statistics Institute

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Tue 02nd February 2021 | 06:10 PM

Italian GDP Down by 8.8% in 2020 - National Statistics Institute

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2021) Italy's GDP fell by 8.8 percent in 2020, which is slightly better than the previous projections, the National Statistics Institute (ISTAT) announced in preliminary estimates.

In December, ISTAT projected the fall by 8.9 percent in 2020 and an increase of four percent in 2021.

"In 2020, the reduction of GDP estimated on raw quarterly data was 8.8 percent," ISTAT said in a statement.

In the fourth quarter of 2020, the GDP decreased by two percent compared with the previous quarter and by 6.6 percent over the same quarter of previous year, the Institute explained.

Meanwhile, the European Commission's economic forecast predicted a fall of 9.9 percent for Italy in 2020, and the International Monetary Fund - a decrease by 10.6 percent.

Related Topics

Same Italy December 2020

Recent Stories

Nine innovative tech startups graduate from NSTP-N ..

3 minutes ago

Kashmala Tariq says allegations against husband, s ..

8 minutes ago

Pakistan Navy Ship Nasr Visits Djibouti & Sudan As ..

9 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi University nurtures students’ entrepre ..

15 minutes ago

Ayeza Khan, Gulsim Ali to appear in Maria B’s up ..

18 minutes ago

Colin Munro won’t available for upcoming PSL

39 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.