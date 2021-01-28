UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Gets 18-year Term Over Abduction Of French Hotel Heiress

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 57 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 12:37 AM

Italian gets 18-year term over abduction of French hotel heiress

A French court on Wednesday handed an 18-year prison term to an Italian man accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of an ageing hotel heiress in the French city of Nice four years ago

Nice, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jan, 2021 ) :A French court on Wednesday handed an 18-year prison term to an Italian man accused of orchestrating the kidnapping of an ageing hotel heiress in the French city of Nice four years ago.

Giuseppe Serena, 67, was among 13 people on trial over the plot against Jacqueline Veyrac, owner of the five-star Grand Hotel in Cannes and the ritzy Mediterranean seafront restaurant La Reserve in Nice.

Prosecutors accused Serena of seeking revenge for Veyrac's decision to terminate his contract to rent the restaurant in 2009 after it ran into financial difficulties.

Philip Dutton, a 52-year-old former British soldier who allegedly helped Serena and demanded the five-million-euro ($6 million) ransom for her release, was sentenced to 14 years in prison.

Six others were also given sentences of up to 15 years in prison, while five people were acquitted.

Veyrac, now 80, was snatched on the street on October 24, 2016, and bundled into the back of a van.

She was held bound and gagged for two days in the vehicle, which was parked on a quiet street, before being spotted by a passerby and released.

Related Topics

Kidnapping Hotel Rent Vehicle Nice Man Van October 2016 Million Court

Recent Stories

Dubai’s Supreme Committee of Crisis and Disaster ..

24 minutes ago

Complaint against Glencore over Chad spill clears ..

8 minutes ago

US Pauses Arms Deals With UAE, Saudi Arabia - Repo ..

8 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

8 minutes ago

Trilateral Meeting on Karabakh to Be Held on Sunda ..

8 minutes ago

White House Says Telecom Equipment Made by Vendors ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.