Italian Government Bans Large Cruise Ships From Entering Venice

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st April, 2021) The Italian government has decided to ban the entry of multi-decked cruise ships and other large-capacity vessels into the Venetian Lagoon.

This has been demanded by various public organizations and prominent cultural figures for many years.

As the office of the Government Palace of Chigi said Wednesday evening, at a meeting of the Council of Ministers, a government decree in the sphere of transport was approved. Its purpose was "a structural solution to the problem of the entry of large ships into Venice."