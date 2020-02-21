UrduPoint.com
Italian Government Delegates To Attend SPIEF, Innoprom In Russia In Summer - Ambassador

A high-level Italian delegation will participate in the SPIEF economic forum and Innoprom industrial fair in Russia in summer, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said Friday

GENOA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st February, 2020) A high-level Italian delegation will participate in the SPIEF economic forum and Innoprom industrial fair in Russia in summer, Russian Ambassador to Italy Sergey Razov said Friday.

"A high-level government delegation of Italy will participate in Innoprom. [The] high-level delegation, although its composition is still unclear, will also take part in SPIEF economic forum" he said at a Russian-Italian seminar in Genoa.

The St. Petersburg Economic Forum is set for June 3-6. The international industrial trade fair Innoprom will be held in the city of Yekaterinburg from July 7-10.

These events will be followed by a regular session of the Italian-Russian intergovernmental commission on trade and economic partnership, the Russian diplomat added.

"Against the backdrop of international turbulence, trade tensions between the US and China, coronavirus, Brexit and other, our relations between Italy and Russia are developing steadily and successfully," he said.

The "Art of Innovations" seminar in Italy's Genoa was organized by the non-profit Conoscere Eurasia Association, the Russian consulate and the authorities of the Italian region of Liguria. A delegation from the Russian region of Sverdlovsk was also present.

