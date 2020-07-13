Italian Government May Prolong COVID-19 Emergency Measures Until October 31 - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) The Italian government is weighing up proposals to extend the country's COVID-19 state of emergency until October 31, the ANSA news agency reports on Monday, citing sources close to the matter.

Sources told the agency that the government is "reflecting on the hypothesis" of prolonging the state of emergency until this date, and a proposal will be considered by the cabinet later this week.

Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte this past Friday said that the emergency measures will likely be extended beyond July 31 in order to keep the spread of the coronavirus disease under control.

The Italian Health Ministry confirmed 234 new positive tests for COVID-19 on Sunday, a slight increase from the 188 new cases reported the day before.

Italy, one of the first global epicenters of the outbreak, has confirmed more than 243,000 positive tests for the coronavirus disease. The country has the world's fifth-highest COVID-19 death toll, as 34,954 people who have tested positive for the disease in the European country have died.