Italian Government Postpones New Coronavirus Response Decree Until Friday

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) The Italian government has postponed the new decree with measures to combat the second wave of COVID-19 until Friday, according to a communiqué from the Chigi government palace.

The Council of Ministers made the decision "in order to allow everyone to use the time to organize their activities." The new measures are limited to December 3, and were originally expected to take effect Thursday.

Earlier it was reported that the document signed on Wednesday night would impose curfew in the country from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. The decree would divide 20 regions of the country into three categories with a separate package of orders for each of them.

In the latest release of the Council of Ministers, they are officially marked in yellow, orange and red.

As of Wednesday, the total number of coronavirus cases in Italy reached 790,000, with 39,764 deaths and more than 307,000 recoveries. On Saturday, another absolute record was broken for the number of infections per day - more than 31,000 people contracted COVID-19. On Tuesday, the rise in the coronavirus death count in Italy was the highest since early May.