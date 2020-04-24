Italian Government to Require People to Wear Face Masks, Gloves During Flights - Reports

The Italian government is planning to require that people wear face masks and gloves during flights as part of the county's coronavirus emergency response measures, media reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Italian government is planning to require that people wear face masks and gloves during flights as part of the county's coronavirus emergency response measures, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the Ansa news agency, there is the possibility that transport companies will suspend ticket checks on trains and buses.

The authorities are also eyeing to introduce one-way walking rules in transport stations.

Making the use of surgical masks in public transport mandatory is also being considered by the Greek authorities.

Italy's coronavirus slowdown continues. As of Wednesday, the total number of infected persons in the county was 187,327. The daily increase is currently around 3,000 cases.

The country remains largely under lockdown, with Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Tuesday announcing a gradual easing of mitigation measures starting on May 4.