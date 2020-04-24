UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Government To Require People To Wear Face Masks, Gloves During Flights - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 24th April 2020 | 12:37 PM

Italian Government to Require People to Wear Face Masks, Gloves During Flights - Reports

The Italian government is planning to require that people wear face masks and gloves during flights as part of the county's coronavirus emergency response measures, media reported on Thursday, citing sources

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th April, 2020) The Italian government is planning to require that people wear face masks and gloves during flights as part of the county's coronavirus emergency response measures, media reported on Thursday, citing sources.

According to the Ansa news agency, there is the possibility that transport companies will suspend ticket checks on trains and buses.

The authorities are also eyeing to introduce one-way walking rules in transport stations.

Making the use of surgical masks in public transport mandatory is also being considered by the Greek authorities.

Italy's coronavirus slowdown continues. As of Wednesday, the total number of infected persons in the county was 187,327. The daily increase is currently around 3,000 cases.

The country remains largely under lockdown, with Prime Minister Guiseppe Conte on Tuesday announcing a gradual easing of mitigation measures starting on May 4.

Related Topics

Prime Minister May Media Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Car accident claims lives of two brothers near Kal ..

3 minutes ago

Sindh govt restricts persons from 3 to 5 for Taraw ..

26 minutes ago

At Least 263 Prisoners in New York Contract COVID- ..

6 minutes ago

Countries Should Be Ready to Handle Mass Fatalitie ..

6 minutes ago

US Thanks Egypt for Planeload of Medical Supplies ..

6 minutes ago

S.Africa to gradually 'ease' virus lockdown from M ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.