Italian Government to Work on Creating Conditions for Lifting Russia Sanctions - Conte

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) The Italian government will work on creating conditions for lifting economic sanctions against Russia, Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Thursday after the talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Concerning Russia sanctions, I would like to say that my government has always taken a firm stance from the very beginning and will further insist on that. We believe that the sanctions themselves are not a goal. Italy is working on creating conditions for overcoming this state of relations between Italy and Russia, the European Union and Russia. This state [of relations] is not beneficial for anyone," Conte said.

"We are always ready to take part in creating conditions for a more effective dialogue," the prime minister added.