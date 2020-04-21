UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Italian Government Working On Plan To Ease Lockdown Starting May 4 - Conte

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 06:12 PM

Italian Government Working on Plan to Ease Lockdown Starting May 4 - Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government and experts were about to present a roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions starting May 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government and experts were about to present a roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions starting May 4.

Italy went into a national lockdown on March 9 and extended it until May 3.

With infections leveling off, Conte said on Facebook that his cabinet was making arrangements for "phase two" of containment measures, which will see the nation coexist with the virus.

"I am confident that before the end of this week I will be able to inform you about this plan and explain the details of this well-developed program. A reasonable prediction is that we will apply it starting May 4," he wrote.

Conte said he realized that the nation was tired of social distancing and businesses needed to restart as soon as possible, but to reopen again without any safeguards in place would cause the "curve of contagion to go up uncontrollably."

Related Topics

Prime Minister Facebook March May Government Cabinet Coronavirus

Recent Stories

EU to Require $1.7 Trillion to Salvage Economy Aft ..

1 minute ago

UK COVID-19 Deaths 41% Higher Than Government's Ho ..

1 minute ago

Belgium's Coronavirus Cases Surpass 40,000 - Healt ..

1 minute ago

PSF receives 440 research proposals to address COV ..

6 minutes ago

Number of COVID-19 Cases in Malaysia Rises by 57 t ..

6 minutes ago

Police training session for protection from corona ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.