Italian Government Working on Plan to Ease Lockdown Starting May 4 - Conte

Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government and experts were about to present a roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions starting May 4

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st April, 2020) Italian Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that his government and experts were about to present a roadmap for easing coronavirus restrictions starting May 4.

Italy went into a national lockdown on March 9 and extended it until May 3.

With infections leveling off, Conte said on Facebook that his cabinet was making arrangements for "phase two" of containment measures, which will see the nation coexist with the virus.

"I am confident that before the end of this week I will be able to inform you about this plan and explain the details of this well-developed program. A reasonable prediction is that we will apply it starting May 4," he wrote.

Conte said he realized that the nation was tired of social distancing and businesses needed to restart as soon as possible, but to reopen again without any safeguards in place would cause the "curve of contagion to go up uncontrollably."