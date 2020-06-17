Italian Governor Probed on Suspicion of Public Procurement Fraud

(@FahadShabbir)

The governor of the Italian province of Tuscany is being investigated by prosecutors in Florence on suspicion of a bus tender fraud, an accusation he has rejected

"The accusations are disgraceful and ridiculous. I am waiting for the right moment to sue the slanderers who I suggest should be preparing to pay for the defamation," Enrico Rossi wrote on Facebook.

He said the lawsuit was filed by disgruntled companies that lost a 4 billion euro ($4.5 billion) contract for buses that his government awarded to French public transport company RAPT in 2015.

Rossi is being investigated along with several regional transport officials and members of the board that awarded the tender. The Corriere della Sera reported that all suspects are to come to the prosecutor's office on Friday.